Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $205.56 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $217.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.64 and its 200 day moving average is $181.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

