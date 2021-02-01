Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $273.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $291.46.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

