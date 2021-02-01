Dowling & Yahnke LLC Increases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 280.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,151,808.00. Insiders have sold 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $120.40 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $131.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.19. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.62.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

