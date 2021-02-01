Dowling & Yahnke LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,199.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 105,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares during the period.

VCR stock opened at $283.29 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $118.99 and a fifty-two week high of $297.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.68 and a 200-day moving average of $248.88.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

