Dowling & Yahnke LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after buying an additional 48,350 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 137,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,252,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $314.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $314.85 and a 200-day moving average of $298.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $330.32.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.