Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 174 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,803 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.6% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Autodesk by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $277.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.11.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.67.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

