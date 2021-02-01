Dowling & Yahnke LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after buying an additional 4,199,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after buying an additional 2,946,683 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $62,497,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 80.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,043,000 after buying an additional 517,050 shares during the period. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $50,199,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI stock opened at $147.33 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.38.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.58.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $501,736.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,398 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

