Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,825 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $44.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $188.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

