Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 173 Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,102,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,925,000 after buying an additional 312,559 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,196.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 237,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,521,000 after acquiring an additional 234,588 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $13,298,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 46,231 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 116.1% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT opened at $229.03 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $138.11 and a 1 year high of $237.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.94.

About Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

