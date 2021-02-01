Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 447 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.37.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $64.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.74, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

