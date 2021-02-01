Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Up 12.1%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)’s stock price shot up 12.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.44 and last traded at $25.94. 547,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,064,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

About Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

