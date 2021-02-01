Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $343,000 Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,211,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,468,000 after buying an additional 24,166 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 129,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

