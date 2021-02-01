Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,480 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $8.27. 786,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,206,879. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

