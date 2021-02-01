Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.0% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,923,332. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $75.75.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

