Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 269 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $647,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,058.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $126,661.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,594.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SWK shares. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.36.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.77. The stock had a trading volume of 49,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,437. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

