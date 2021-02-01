Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 323 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,206 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,433,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 41,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.76. 205,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,861,653. The firm has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.