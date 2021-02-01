Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 391 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% during the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.35. 101,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,012,821. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.93.

