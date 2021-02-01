Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,157 Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 126.2% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 204,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 114,294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 31,219 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 385,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. 20.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

Shares of MCI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.30. 223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,505. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%.

Barings Corporate Investors Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.