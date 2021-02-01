Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 19,924 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 294.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,924 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,900 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 39,935.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 2,523,119 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 517.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 924,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,145,000 after buying an additional 775,104 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,093,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $160,902,000 after buying an additional 659,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,437,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,975,000 after buying an additional 433,628 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $123.46 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -685.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.08 and a 200 day moving average of $142.49.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.10.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

