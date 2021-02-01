Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 300,000 Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,283,000.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.52 on Monday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.41.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Profile

There is no company description available for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU).

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.