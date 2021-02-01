Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $44.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $64.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

