Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 4,936 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

NYSE:MAA opened at $132.75 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.75 and a 200 day moving average of $121.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $50,145.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

