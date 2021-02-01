Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 5,356 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,266,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,587,000 after acquiring an additional 202,939 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,110,000 after buying an additional 113,703 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,764,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,411,000 after buying an additional 71,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPS Commerce by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,018,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,326,000 after buying an additional 67,615 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in SPS Commerce by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 105,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 47,505 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $98.89 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 87.51, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.59 and its 200-day moving average is $89.20.

Several research analysts have commented on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $5,375,947.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,387.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $1,849,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,813 shares of company stock worth $11,147,283. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

