Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $70.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average of $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $82.34.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,504 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,799 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CZR. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.