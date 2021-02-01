Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,349 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 22.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 9.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 65,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL stock opened at $120.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $131.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.19.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,988 shares of company stock worth $22,411,150. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.62.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

