Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,946 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 27,443 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 688.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.12.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $26.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.97 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.69. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $32.49.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

