Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in NRG Energy by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,681,000 after buying an additional 1,856,550 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,122,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,934,000 after purchasing an additional 265,947 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,739,000 after purchasing an additional 990,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NRG Energy by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,404,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 137,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saya Management LP grew its position in NRG Energy by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saya Management LP now owns 943,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,005,000 after purchasing an additional 253,052 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy stock opened at $41.41 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $42.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

