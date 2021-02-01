Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 12,491 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,491 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,750 shares of company stock worth $4,894,138 over the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $68.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. Analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

