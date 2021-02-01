DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,186 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,415 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $320,280.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $28.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

