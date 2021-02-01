Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on DT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other Dynatrace news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $323,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 153,621 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,437,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 148.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.