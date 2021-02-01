Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Shares Up 6.5%

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.14. 727,428 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 651,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

