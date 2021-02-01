Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $135.00. The company traded as high as $116.98 and last traded at $116.12, with a volume of 31347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.03.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $645,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,151.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,298 shares of company stock worth $11,711,978 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $10,735,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.35.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

