easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESYJY. Bank of America upgraded shares of easyJet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of easyJet from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $10.05 on Friday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

