Eaton (ETN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Eaton to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Eaton to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ETN opened at $117.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.95. Eaton has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

