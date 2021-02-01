Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the December 31st total of 240,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ETV stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 255,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,095. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 188,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 335,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 72,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

