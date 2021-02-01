Echo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECTE) Short Interest Down 23.2% in January

Echo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECTE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Echo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. Echo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Echo Therapeutics alerts:

About Echo Therapeutics

Echo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transdermal skin permeation and diagnostic medical devices for wearable-health consumer and diabetes outpatient markets. It is developing continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, a needle-free wireless continuous glucose monitoring system in a hospital setting in the European Union.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.