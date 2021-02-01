EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Up 22.8%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s share price rose 22.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.89 and last traded at $81.50. Approximately 3,140,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 4,672,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get EHang alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -498.75.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.