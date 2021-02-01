Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Shares Up 5.4%

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s share price shot up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.13. 181,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 372,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 431.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

