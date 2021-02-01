Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the December 31st total of 188,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis bought a new position in Ekso Bionics during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 39.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 153,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ekso Bionics by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares in the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EKSO. Zacks Investment Research cut Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,337. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $73.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 201.69% and a negative net margin of 140.82%. The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

