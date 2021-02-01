Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.58.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESTC. Truist began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Elastic from $156.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

ESTC stock opened at $151.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.31 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $144.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.56 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 19,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $2,761,257.82. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,137,731 shares of company stock worth $162,263,564. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Elastic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Tiger Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Elastic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 341.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

