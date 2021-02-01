Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the December 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Electrocomponents stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. Electrocomponents has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $12.50.

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.