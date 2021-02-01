Electrum Dark (ELD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $91.00

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $9,582.84 and approximately $91.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00089866 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000858 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000714 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00038813 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00015629 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.34 or 0.00334136 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000216 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a token. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electrum Dark Token Trading

Electrum Dark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

