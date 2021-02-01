Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Elekta AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

EKTAY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. Elekta AB has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

