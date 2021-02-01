Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,586 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $41,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.75.

LLY opened at $207.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.34. The company has a market cap of $198.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

