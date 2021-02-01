Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.75-8.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.5-28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.59 billion.Eli Lilly and also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.75-8.40 EPS.

LLY opened at $207.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $198.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.34. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.00.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

