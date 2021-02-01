Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elis in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Elis alerts:

Shares of ELSSF remained flat at $$12.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. Elis has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75.

Elis Company Profile

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Elis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.