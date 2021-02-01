Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the quarter. Employers makes up about 1.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Employers by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,908,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Employers by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 439,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 152,931 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Employers by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 238,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 170,937 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Employers by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Employers news, Director James R. Kroner purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $98,496.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,165.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,774 shares of company stock valued at $148,307 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE EIG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.58. 1,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,389. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $887.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

