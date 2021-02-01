EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 162,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 260,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in EMX Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth $1,393,000. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in EMX Royalty by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,276,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,359 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EMX Royalty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,688,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 45,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EMX Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

EMX stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. EMX Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.81.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.