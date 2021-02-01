EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 476,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 325,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the third quarter worth $1,393,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in EMX Royalty by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,276,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,359 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EMX Royalty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,688,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 45,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EMX Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000.

About EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway.

