Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Given a C$51.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has been given a C$51.00 price objective by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s previous close.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.76.

Get Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) alerts:

TSE ENB traded up C$0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098,396. The stock has a market cap of C$88.18 billion and a PE ratio of 45.35. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$33.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.11 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.6369565 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.34, for a total value of C$110,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,838,668.90. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total transaction of C$178,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 920,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,997,767.15. Insiders sold 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $505,376 in the last ninety days.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.